Southern Wisconsin hammered with snowstorm, Northeast Wisconsin could see light snow

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Midwestern winter storm is making travel treacherous as wind-whipped snow piles up in Wisconsin Tuesday.

Snowplow drivers worked to keep up as snow accumulated on highways and city streets. A jack-knifed semi temporarily closed interstate lanes south of Milwaukee before dawn.

The storm closed schools that planned to conduct in-person instruction with some switching to virtual learning.

The National Weather Service predicted 4 to 10 inches of snow would fall in the Milwaukee area with the highest totals along Lake Michigan.

A winter storm warning was posted until 6 p.m. for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.