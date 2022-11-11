Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme between August 2020 and April 2021.

Authorities say that Spellman’s scheme collected UI benefits authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The indictment alleges that Spellman used her name, as well as the names of others, to obtain UI benefits from multiple state workforce agencies in Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Spellman reportedly attempted to cause a fraud loss amount of $1,026,508 and caused an actual fraud loss amount of $506,097 in requests and payments for unauthorized UI benefits from the 10 states listed above.

Each count that Spellman faces carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, totaling a maximum sentence of 140 for all seven counts.

