Southwest Airlines, MKE add nonstop flights to Destin, Florida and other vacation hot spots

(WFRV) – Who doesn’t like a warm destination vacation? Southwest Airlines and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are now offering non-stop flights to Destin, Florida starting in June.

The non-stop flight will go to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, which is a brand new route for the airport. Airport Director Brian Dranzik said this about the new addition, “These new flight additions from Southwest show how important it is for Wisconsin travelers to choose MKE. Airlines respond to demand from travelers, so the more we all book tickets from our hometown airport, the more service like this we will get.”

The new flight will be offered every Saturday from June 12 through August 14 and offer free checked bags and no change fees. Tickets are now available online.

Southwest also announced a new flight from Milwaukee to Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida which operates Saturdays through August 14. A daily non-stop flight to Fort Lauderdale will also begin from Milwaukee starting April 12.

Milwaukee will also increase the number of flights to Fort Myers, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa starting April 12.