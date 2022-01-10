FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Space heater starts fire in Appleton residence, no one injured

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents of a home in Appleton had to evacuate after a space heater caught fire and ended up causing damage to the second floor of the home.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on Jan. 9 around 6 p.m., crews responded to Green Bay Road for a residence that reported smoke inside the building. The fire department was told that the fire was possible an electrical appliance fire while they were en route.

When they arrived there was a single-family home that was evacuated. A space heater was identified to have been on fire. Residents of the home reportedly believed they had put out the fire after using their fire extinguisher.

Crews found smoke as they entered the second floor of the home and were able to confirm that the fire was out. The fire did cause damage to the space heater and smoke damage to part of the second floor.

Authorities say there were no injuries as well as no estimate for the amount of damage. The cause of the fire is reportedly related to the space heater, but the exact cause is under investigation.

There were no activated smoke alarms when crews arrived at the scene.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.

