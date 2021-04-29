Sparks from fire pit ignites Kaukauna home, melting deck and siding

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a fire that melted the siding and deck of a local’s home.

According to a release, the fire started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near the 500 block of East 18th Street in Kaukauna.

Firefighters say the fire had been knocked down before they had arrived thanks to a neighbor who started putting out flames with a garden hose. When crew arrived on scene, they say they found moderate fire damage to the back of the burning home.

After completely extinguishing the flames, fire personnel says they determined the fire had not reached the inside of the home by using a thermal imaging camera.

The report says the fire started from sparks that blew out of the owner’s fire pit and ended up melting the deck and siding of the house.

In the end, fire crew say no one was injured and the homeowner was able to remain in their home.

The Kaukauna Fire Department recommends following the safe burning guidelines that can be found on the Kaukauna Fire Department website, found here.

