GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is crediting the ‘Special Needs Alert’ for helping track down a child’s mother. It’s meant to help those with medical conditions or behaviors in an emergency.

In this case, it likely saved a child’s life.

The situation unfolded early Saturday, January 7, 2023. around midnight at the Pine Street parking ramp in downtown Green Bay. An officer was looking for someone who took off during a routine traffic stop.

“In his patrol, he located a child that he quickly realized was not supposed to be in the Pine Street ramp,” said Commander Kevin Warych.

The six-year-old boy was not dressed for the 20-degree weather outside, and the child was also non-verbal.

“Officer Herwald, knowing what we have here internally in the police department and with the communications center, he was able to look up in our records management system,” explained Warych.

That technology is available to every law enforcement agency in Brown County.

The alert form asks for basic information and then lets you choose a medical condition or behaviors, or other types of disabilities a person might have.

That information on file is what led police to be able to find where the young boy lived.

“When Officer Herwald went to that address here in the city, he located another four-year-old who was left home unattended,” added Warych.

While police say these types of situations are rare, the alert made all the difference in helping officers connect the dots.

“If we can’t identify the child, we can’t find the family. We work very closely with Child Protective Services to make sure that that child is in a safe place and cared for,” said Warych.

The children’s 25-year-old mother was found at a bar. Christina Badalamenti faces two charges of neglecting a child and one of resisting or obstructing an officer.

The form is available online and is free to fill out. You can find a link to access the form online here.

You can also call Green Bay police for help or any questions you might have at 920-448-3200. Just ask to speak to someone who can help with putting a person in the database.