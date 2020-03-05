Special Olympics Polar Plunge Saturday at Lambeau field

March isn’t the ideal time to take a dip in some frigid water, but Special Olympics Northeaster Region wants you to do just that by taking The Ultimate Lambeau Leap Polar Plunge Saturday. Plus the weather is expected to be in the upper 40’s.

Hundreds of people will be freezin’ for a reason. The Plunge is at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village Building located on the east side of the Lambeau Field Parking lot in Green Bay. A big pool is set up for the event.

Every dollar raised for the Polar Plunge stays right here in Wisconsin to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics. On average, it costs $757 to support one athlete for a year.

The Polar Plunge is Saturday, March 7th. Plungers can check in at the Lambeau Field Johnsonville Tailgate Village from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Plunging will begin after the opening ceremonies at noon.

You can still sign up on line by visiting https://polarplungewi.org/ or by coming in on Saturday morning to complete a registration form anytime between 10:00 a.m. noon- when the plunging starts.

Sarah Graper with Special Olympics joined us on Local 5 at Noon to tell us all about the fun.