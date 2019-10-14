Special Olympics regional bowling tournament

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Hundreds of area athletes took to the lanes on Sunday for some tournament action.

Special Olympics held their regional tournaments at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley and Willow Creek Lanes in Green Bay.

Participants were able to compete in singles, doubles or team events.

Athletes participating were from several different counties. They practiced for months to show off their skills.

The top bowlers were able to move into the state competition, which takes place in November.

