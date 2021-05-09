Special Olympics Wisconsin looking for volunteers for May 15 event

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteers are needed to help Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes compete in the regional track & field meet in Brillion.

The regional track & field meet is on Saturday, May 15 at Brillion Middle School. There will be multiple events like running, walking, wheelchair racing, jumping and throwing events.

Volunteer positions include:

Timers Help time the races for the athletes

Field Events Help measure, record and escort the Standing/Running Long Jumps, Softball Throw and Turbo/Mini Javelin

Athletes Escort Walk with the athletes from staging to event to awards to make sure they are in the right spot



“For most of the athletes, this event will be their first time competing in a Special Olympics since before the beginning of the pandemic. Between the outdoor nature of the event, rising vaccinations rates, and rigorous safety precautions in place, we’re confident that this event will be a safe way to return to action for athletes and volunteers alike,” says Don Wigington, Special Olympics Wisconsin’s Vice President of Sports & Health Programs.

According to officials there are COVID-19 protocols in place, inlcuding:

Required screenings

Physical distancing

Masks

Those who want to sign up to volunteer can do so online.