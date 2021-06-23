FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Special Olympics Wisconsin looking for volunteers for State Track & Field Meet

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteers are needed for the Special Olympics Wisconsin 2021 State Track & Field Meet at Lawrence University.

According to officials, the volunteer positions include:

  • Timers: Help time the races for the athletes
  • Field Events: Help measure, record and escort the Standing/Running Long Jumps, Softball Throw and Turbo/Mini Javelin
  • Athlete Escort: Walk with the athletes from staging to event to awards to make sure they are in the right spot

“The State Track & Field Meet provides an opportunity for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes to compete against other athletes from around the state and showcase their abilities,” says Jason Blank, Senior Director of Sports.

Special Olympics Wisconsin’s COVID-19 safety protocols include requires screenings, physical distancing and masks. The meet will also run in a stationed approach to limit interaction.

Those who want to register to volunteer can do so online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark baseball rallies late to advance to state

Bay Port baseball punches ticket to state semifinals

Tour of America's Dairyland rolls through Northeast Wisconsin

Blizzard Report: Green Bay drops third game to Bismarck

Sectionals set for high school baseball, softball

Girls State Soccer Brackets: Notre Dame, Plymouth, Howards Grove go for gold