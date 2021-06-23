Special Olympics Wisconsin looking for volunteers for State Track & Field Meet

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Volunteers are needed for the Special Olympics Wisconsin 2021 State Track & Field Meet at Lawrence University.

According to officials, the volunteer positions include:

Timers : Help time the races for the athletes

: Help time the races for the athletes Field Events : Help measure, record and escort the Standing/Running Long Jumps, Softball Throw and Turbo/Mini Javelin

: Help measure, record and escort the Standing/Running Long Jumps, Softball Throw and Turbo/Mini Javelin Athlete Escort: Walk with the athletes from staging to event to awards to make sure they are in the right spot

“The State Track & Field Meet provides an opportunity for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes to compete against other athletes from around the state and showcase their abilities,” says Jason Blank, Senior Director of Sports.

Special Olympics Wisconsin’s COVID-19 safety protocols include requires screenings, physical distancing and masks. The meet will also run in a stationed approach to limit interaction.

Those who want to register to volunteer can do so online.