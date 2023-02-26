GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – What are the lengths that you would go to for a good cause?

Hundreds of brave people jumped in on the 2023 Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics in Green Bay on Saturday.

Organizers will use the money raised to fund programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities. One Polar Plunger has been taking the dive into icy waters for nearly a decade, all for a cause that he is passionate about.

Local special education teacher James Burton says, “Special Olympics is one of the largest, if not the largest, providers of free health care to people with intellectual disabilities in the nation. That alone is a good reason to support it.”

“Some individuals that may have difficulties navigating Medicare, Medicaid, remembering to make some of those appointments, so providing that free health care is a massive support,” added Burton.

Last year, more than $80,000 was raised for the Special Olympics of Wisconsin and organizers were hoping to surpass that number this year.

What a cool way to spend the day.