(WFRV) – In what the sentencing judge described as a ‘special type of betrayal’, a Wisconsin woman was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay over $200,000 for a kickback scheme she ran.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 41-year-old Joleen Minnich was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for wire fraud and filing a false tax return. She pleaded guilty to these charges back on April 25.

Minnich reportedly used her position as the office manager at a veterinary hospital in Bloomer to embezzle an estimated $224,596 between 2014 and 2017. She created 204 fraudulent checks for herself. The checks fell into three categories:

Non-payroll checks to herself that were not entered into the accounting software program

Flexible spending checks to herself but didn’t use the majority of the money for out-of-pocket health care costs

Health insurance checks to herself but didn’t use the majority of the money for health insurance costs

During Minnich’s plea hearing, she reportedly admitted that she failed to remit the payroll taxes because she used those funds to hide her embezzlement.

Judge William Conley said that the owner of the veterinary hospital was a longtime family friend of Minnich, and her decision to embezzle money was a ‘special type of betrayal’. He also ordered Minnich to pay $278,445 in restitution.

The case was ar result of an investigation done by IRS Criminal Investigation.