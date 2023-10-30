PRESTON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash on State Highway 13 in central Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says that on October 28, at around 9:15 p.m., they received a call advising of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 13, north of Cree Avenue in the Township of Preston.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the vehicle was traveling south on State Highway 13 at a high rate of speed and left the roadway, entering the east ditch. The vehicle overturned, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. They were the only person occupying the vehicle.

The driver, identified by her driver’s license as 32-year-old Jaymee L. McCartney of Adams, was pronounced dead on the scene. Deputies say that speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation at this time, and no further details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional information is made available.