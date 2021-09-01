NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Speed enforcement takes to the sky Labor Day weekend, Oconto Co. makes the list

WisDOT, Wisconsin Department of Transportation

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol says they plan to enforce traffic violations from the air this Labor Day weekend.

According to a release, pilots are scheduled, weather permitting, to take flight over three Wisconsin highways in select counties on specific days.

The State Patrol says aerial speed enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts, which is especially important when more people hit the road on a holiday weekend.

The following are the locations and dates they plan to take action:

  • WIS 29 in Marathon County, Thursday, Sept. 2
  • US 53 in Douglas County, Friday, Sept. 3
  • US 41/141 in Oconto County, Monday, Sept. 6

What happens if a pilot notices a violation?

From the air, the State Patrol says it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. Pilots then inform the ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

