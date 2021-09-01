Speed enforcement takes to the sky Labor Day weekend, Oconto Co. makes the list

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol says they plan to enforce traffic violations from the air this Labor Day weekend.

According to a release, pilots are scheduled, weather permitting, to take flight over three Wisconsin highways in select counties on specific days.

The State Patrol says aerial speed enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts, which is especially important when more people hit the road on a holiday weekend.

The following are the locations and dates they plan to take action:

WIS 29 in Marathon County, Thursday, Sept. 2

US 53 in Douglas County, Friday, Sept. 3

US 41/141 in Oconto County, Monday, Sept. 6

What happens if a pilot notices a violation?

From the air, the State Patrol says it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. Pilots then inform the ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.