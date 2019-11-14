Speed limit increasing on US 10/WIS 441 in the Fox Cities

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the speed limit will increase on US 10/WIS 441 by the end of the day Friday.

Officials say the increase is possible due to the completion of construction on US 10/WIS 441 mainline and Midway Road interchange as part of the WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project.

The speed limit will increase to 65 mph on eastbound US 10/northbound WIS 441 and westbound US 10/soutbound WIS 441 between County CB and Oneida Street.

The remaining work on the WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project will include installing an overheard digital message sign in early December and minor landscaping and staining in 2020 due to weather conditions.

WisDOT wants to remind motorists that no speed limit will officially change until the 65 mph speed limit signs are posted.

Posted speed limits apply when weather conditions are favorable and the pavement is dry.

The WIS 441 Tri-County Project reconstructed and expanded US 10/WIS 441 from four to six lanes from Cold Spring Road to about 1/2 mile east of Oneida Street – an approximately 6-mile stretch.

Other project improvements included restored two missing ramp movements on the Michael G. Ellis Interchange, added second lake crossing bridge, and reconstructed five interchanges at County P, County AP, WIS 47, US 10, and Michael G. Ellis Interchange.

For more on this project, visit the DOT website.