Speed reduction coming to stretch of Outagamie County Highway

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) — Drivers in the Fox Cities get ready to brake in the name of safety. A speed limit change is coming Monday, July 15, 2019.

Currently, along this small stretch of highway, from County Road CE to County Road HH, the speed limit changes from 40 to 55.

So Outagamie County is lowering the speed limit to 45 miles per hour to reduce accidents. For the past few years, there have been between 25 to 34 accidents.

Officials hope keeping the speed limit consistent will help reduce the number of crashes and keep pedestrians safe.

Over the next year, officials will constantly monitor the success of the new lower speed, by evaluating the types of citations written by law enforcement.

Portable message boards will be up this week as a reminder of the change, and the signs will be changed as well.