Spend World Giraffe Day at the NEW Zoo

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — On this World Giraffe Day, the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is inviting one and all for all the giraffe experiences.

Giraffes are classified as a vulnerable species and it is estimated that populations have declined by as much as 40% in the last 20 years with fewer than 100,000 remaining in the wild.

The NEW Zoo is offering a variety of giraffe-themed activities including behind-the-scenes tours of the Giraffe Building, face painting, a bounce house, arts and crafts and a chance to feed Hodari and Zuri.

All proceeds from the day’s Giraffe Feed Experience, craft table sales, train and carousel rides, and much more will be donated to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

