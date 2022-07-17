SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is actively investigating an overnight incident involving an unknown person discharging a firearm in a neighborhood.

According to the department, just after 3 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of North 11th Street for a report of an individual discharging a firearm.

Upon arrival a the scene, officers reportedly found several spent casings. Neighbors in the surrounding area also told police that they heard a ‘number of shots.’

Authorities confirmed that no one was injured and no property damage was found.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual involved in this incident. Those with any information on this investigation can contact the Sheboygan Police Department by calling the dispatch center or if they wish to remain anonymous utilize Sheboygan County Crimestoppers.