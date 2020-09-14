Spike in COVID-19 cases in Kewaunee County concern local health officials

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) A sudden spike in positive COVID cases has health officials in Kewaunee County concerned. They spoke with Local 5’s Kris Schuller about the need for people to keep their guard up and to take COVID seriously.

On a sunny day Tonya Schultz is outdoors to do a little fishing. But Schultz says she’s always mindful of taking precautions to protect herself from COVID-19.

“Just keeping my distance, wearing a mask when I have to, I’m one of those high-risk people,” said Schultz.

But the director of the Kewaunee County Public Health Department is concerned that a sudden spike in positive COVID cases means many people are letting their guard down.

“We’re seeing an increase of people attending weddings, we’re seeing an increase in people at camping outings. We’re seeing multiple members within households, more than we’ve ever seen before. We might have anywhere from two in a household to six in a household that have tested positive now,” said Director Cindy Kinnard.

Since the first of the month the county has seen an uptick in COVID cases, with 53 reported since September 1, representing a 22 percent overall increase – leaving the total positive case count standing at 242.

Kinnard says this spike is across the board, impacting individuals both young and old.

“We’re not seeing that uptick from any one municipality, any one business, any one outbreak, it’s just kind of overall across the entire county,” Kinnard said.

And because of that the county administrator is urging everyone to again put their focus on social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands.

“So that inclination is to get out and interact with people, which we can still do, but we need to be prudent, we need to be smart about it,” said Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt.

“If we can get that back under control and practicing those practices we spoke of, hopefully we’ll see those numbers go down,” Kinnard said.

Just over 20,000 people live in Kewaunee County.