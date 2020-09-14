LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Kewaunee County concern local health officials

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) A sudden spike in positive COVID cases has health officials in Kewaunee County concerned. They spoke with Local 5’s Kris Schuller about the need for people to keep their guard up and to take COVID seriously.

On a sunny day Tonya Schultz is outdoors to do a little fishing. But Schultz says she’s always mindful of taking precautions to protect herself from COVID-19.

“Just keeping my distance, wearing a mask when I have to, I’m one of those high-risk people,” said Schultz.

But the director of the Kewaunee County Public Health Department is concerned that a sudden spike in positive COVID cases means many people are letting their guard down.

“We’re seeing an increase of people attending weddings, we’re seeing an increase in people at camping outings. We’re seeing multiple members within households, more than we’ve ever seen before. We might have anywhere from two in a household to six in a household that have tested positive now,” said Director Cindy Kinnard.

Since the first of the month the county has seen an uptick in COVID cases, with 53 reported since September 1, representing a 22 percent overall increase – leaving the total positive case count standing at 242.

Kinnard says this spike is across the board, impacting individuals both young and old.

“We’re not seeing that uptick from any one municipality, any one business, any one outbreak, it’s just kind of overall across the entire county,” Kinnard said.

And because of that the county administrator is urging everyone to again put their focus on social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands.

“So that inclination is to get out and interact with people, which we can still do, but we need to be prudent, we need to be smart about it,” said Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt.

“If we can get that back under control and practicing those practices we spoke of, hopefully we’ll see those numbers go down,” Kinnard said.

Just over 20,000 people live in Kewaunee County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking Packers inactives, defense

Green and Gold Game Day Live - Opening Chat