MENOMONIE, Wis. (WFRV) – On October 29, a city in western Wisconsin received nine reports of ‘smash and grab’ thefts from locked vehicles, prompting a statewide alert due to recent similar incidents across the state.

According to the Menomonie Police Department, the nine reports were from vehicles that were near parks, and the two suspects later used cards belonging to the victims at a Menomonie Walmart.

The suspects were seen driving a Grey, newer Dodge Durango RT, with unknown plates.

Suspect #2 (Photo provided by: Menomonie Police Department)

Suspect #1 (Photo provided by: Menomonie Police Department)

Suspect vehicle (Photo provided by: Menomonie Police Department)

It was noted in the release that the alert was sent statewide “due to recent similar incidents being posted across the state.”

No other details were provided.