FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old was taken into custody after leading police officers on a high-speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County.

On Friday, March 10, 2023, at around 1:30 p.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department was sent to the 100 block of Welsh Street for a physical altercation involving a 36-year-old Oshkosh resident.

After arriving, the suspect allegedly verbally threatened to kill a person at that location before leaving in a vehicle.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of West Johnson Street and North Main Street. After initiating the stop, the vehicle fled westbound on West Johnson Street.

The suspect entered Interstate 41 northbound, where speeds reached around 80 miles per hour. Members of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office successfully deployed spike strips near County Highway N.

Deputies assisted officers and conducted a boxing-in maneuver surrounding the suspect vehicle to induce a stop safely. Authorities took the suspect into custody just south of the Winnebago/Fond du Lac County line.

The 36-year-old male was arrested on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and operating while impaired. He is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The investigation into this incident remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time.