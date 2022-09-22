Spilled Milk! FedEx and milk truck collide in Wisconsin, 5.8k gallons splattered

RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash between a FedEx and a milk truck is under investigation, as an estimated 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled on County Highway P.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22 around 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on County Highway P in Rubicon. A 26-year-old from Franklin was driving a FedEx delivery truck and stopped at the intersection.

A 28-year-old man from Mayville was driving a milk truck and was also approaching the intersection. Officials say the FedEx truck entered the intersection and failed to yield to the milk truck.

The two vehicles collided and the milk truck ended up overturning. About 5,800 gallons of milk were spilled.

The two drivers were sent to a hospital for treatment. County Highway P will remain closed as crews clean up the scene. There was no information on the severity of the injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.