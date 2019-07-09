“Splish Splash Bash” bringing summer fun to Green Bay and Fox Valley

Events to be hosted across four local favorite spots throughout July

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Barbecues, luaus, pool parties- they all have one thing in common and that word is summer!

A few summer-themed activities are coming to a park-near-you thanks to Unison Credit Union’s “Splish Splash Bash.” The second annual event is bringing a whole new definition to the phrase “summer fun” and it’s all kicking off today. Ashwaubomay Lake will be the first to host a number of summer time activities for those looking to get out of the house and into the sunshine.

The month-long occasion celebrates summer through local special events at four popular spots: Ashwaubomay Lake in Ashwaubenon, Doyle Pool in Little Chute, Kaukauna Municipal Pool and Plamann Lake in Grand Chute.

With today’s events at Ashwaubomay Lake, you can participate in a variety of themed games, win prizes throughout the day, relax on the sandy shore or take a swim in the lake. The event runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with games running approximately every hour and there will even be a summer giveaway.

Community members can look forward to activities that include a “dive-in” movie, Hawaiian dance lessons, free kayak and paddle board usage and free admission.

Here’s the following dates for the upcoming Splish Splash Bash events:

Tuesday, July 9 at Ashwaubomay Lake in Ashwaubenon

Friday, July 12 at Doyle Pool in Little Chute

Wednesday, July 17 at Kaukauna Municipal Pool in Kaukauna

Wednesday, July 24 at Plamann Lake in Grand Chute

You can find more information on Unison Credit Union’s Facebook page and over on their website right here.