“Splish Splash Bash” bringing summer fun to Green Bay and Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Barbecues, luaus, pool parties- they all have one thing in common and that word is summer!
A few summer-themed activities are coming to a park-near-you thanks to Unison Credit Union’s “Splish Splash Bash.” The second annual event is bringing a whole new definition to the phrase “summer fun” and it’s all kicking off today. Ashwaubomay Lake will be the first to host a number of summer time activities for those looking to get out of the house and into the sunshine.
The month-long occasion celebrates summer through local special events at four popular spots: Ashwaubomay Lake in Ashwaubenon, Doyle Pool in Little Chute, Kaukauna Municipal Pool and Plamann Lake in Grand Chute.
With today’s events at Ashwaubomay Lake, you can participate in a variety of themed games, win prizes throughout the day, relax on the sandy shore or take a swim in the lake. The event runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with games running approximately every hour and there will even be a summer giveaway.
Community members can look forward to activities that include a “dive-in” movie, Hawaiian dance lessons, free kayak and paddle board usage and free admission.
Here’s the following dates for the upcoming Splish Splash Bash events:
- Tuesday, July 9 at Ashwaubomay Lake in Ashwaubenon
- Friday, July 12 at Doyle Pool in Little Chute
- Wednesday, July 17 at Kaukauna Municipal Pool in Kaukauna
- Wednesday, July 24 at Plamann Lake in Grand Chute
You can find more information on Unison Credit Union’s Facebook page and over on their website right here.