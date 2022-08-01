BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots.

Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”

To spoil your ballot and recast your vote, you can simply visit your local clerk’s office and request a second ballot. Every voter is allowed up to three ballots.

Although Wisconsin doesn’t require voters to register a political affiliation, for the primary election, you must stick with the same party for all the races.

If you vote for a candidate that is no longer running for office, while that vote is counted, but it does not have an effect.

Voter turn out has not been as high as some clerks expected, but they are hopeful more people will head to the polls.

Suamico clerk Michelle Bartoletti explained, “We’ve got summer, people are going out of town, and just not really focused on elections…I thought for sure that we would have more participants, but again, we do have some time yet so we’ll see how that pans out.”

The last day for in-person absentee voting is Friday, Aug. 5. For additional information about voting, you are urged to contact your local clerk.