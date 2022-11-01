GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-One household in Green Bay takes Halloween to the next level.

Tim Janowski said Halloween is his favorite holiday and his yard decorations certainly back up that assertion. From a talking witch, to gravestones, to a fountain filled with fake blood, to a giant spider on the side of the house, his house is decked out in spooky decorations.

Janowski himself was on the front porch dressed as the devil character from the movie ‘Legend.’ The candy was in a cauldron sitting beside him.

He said that Janowski began the tradition of decorating his yard about 12 years ago and each year he has added new decorations to his collection.

“Everybody gets to enjoy it, you can do a little or you can do a lot it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from everybody just invites you in,” said Janowski.

He said it makes him super happy seeing the looks on kids faces when they see the yard for the first time. He said he also likes bringing the community together to his yard and seeing his friends and his neighbors show up.

The house didn’t just do the standard candy for trick-or-treaters, but also had jello shots for the adults and even some dog treats for all the four-legged trick-or-treaters in the neighborhood.