ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular banquet hall/Irish bar in Northeast Wisconsin seems to be at the center of several eerie tales making patrons wonder if the scary stories are true or if they’re all just a bunch of malarkey.

Acquiring various names through the course of its over 120-year history, the Irish bar, which sits beneath the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley, is currently called 221-B.

Before its arrival in Wisconsin, the 221-B reportedly operated as a pub in Ireland for many years. It was then shipped to the U.S., where it now serves as a bar and as a banquet hall for festive gatherings.

The space features detailed hand-carved designs and authentic Irish-style stained glass windows helping transport patrons to the Emerald Isle.

“The woodwork itself just looking at the intricacy of it and how it’s held up over all these years, it’s just

beautiful,” shared Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley general manager, Ryan Orvis.

However, its beautiful handy-work and rich history aren’t enough to deter people from noticing the chilling things happening around the bar.

According to Orvis, noises have been heard coming from the bar when it was empty; lights turn on and off by themselves; people have seen figures lurking in the shadows of the bar.

And while these strange occurrences are enough to send chills down someone’s back, most patrons don’t seem to mind as the pub has become a staple center in the community.

221-B is only open to patrons who rent out the space for special events. For more information on how you can rent the space, visit the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley website.