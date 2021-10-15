Spooky Season: Terror on the Fox

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Over the next few weekends, haunted houses all over Northeast Wisconsin will peak for business. Terror on the Fox is a staple in Wisconsin, every year they put together a scary production for all of October.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary for Terror on the Fox. Over the years, the haunted house has evolved and now employees about 70 people to work during the Halloween season. The hour of terror takes visitors on a journey through a cemetery, a haunted house, and even a train ride.

A team of makeup artists, technical engineers, and a committed staff brings a team of actors together to create some of the scariest characters. General manager, Ted Sprangers says it takes hours for the crew to prepare for Terror on the Fox. The show runs from Thursday to Sunday and begins at 7pm.

The Terror on the Fox will end on October 31st. Tickets are available on site and on their website. They also have fast passes for people looking to more swiftly through the line.