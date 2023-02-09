GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With America’s biggest game almost here, sports bettors at the Oneida Casino are placing their wagers on the team they think will bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

The casino only opened its Sportsbook area last year a week before the Super Bowl, and this year they expect an even bigger turnout.

Assistant Gaming CFO Chad Fuss says, “During that week, we took approximately 8,000 bets between the last playoff game last year up until the super bowl when it ended. We hope to double that as our business volume has doubled.”

Green Bay native Brandon Vang has bet on the Super Bowl in the past, but this is his first time doing so at Oneida.

He says, “I think it’s pretty unique. I went to Vegas a couple of times and I think with Oneida, now it’s so easy that you just come here and you place a bet. It just makes it more interesting watching the game.”

The casino is also expected to unveil its new Sportsbook area at its Mason Street location sometime within the next month ahead of March Madness.

While sports betting may seem more innocent than other forms of gambling, Rose Blozinski with the Wisconsin Council of Problem Gambling says it can become just as addictive.

“Most people can gamble for fun, bet on their team. It’s okay if they can afford to do it, it’s innocent, but for people who may already have a gambling problem, you need to really be paying attention to how much you’re spending. That really goes for everybody. Set your limits, and stick to your limits,” Blozinski says.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, you can contact the 24/7 Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-426-2535.