Spotted Cow, Kwik Trip glazer donuts among items listed on ‘Top 16 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin’

(WFRV) – When Wisconsin is known for producing a wide range of top-quality products, it’s difficult to say which ones are the best. However, a recent state-wide tournament is now insisting Wisconsinites make this difficult decision and vote for which Wisconsin-made products they deem are the best of the best.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced that after nearly 50,000 votes were cast within the past week, they have finally identified the top 16 Wisconsin-made products moving on in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest.

The following items listed below will be moving on to a bracket-style tournament called “Manufacturing Madness” which will require residents to continue casting their votes for which of these items should continue onto the next round.

#1 SeedCaterpillar Global Mining – Cat Electric Rope Shovel
#2 SeedKwik Trip – Glazer Donuts
#3 SeedMercury Marine – V12 600hp Verado Outboard Engine
#4 SeedAbsolut Manufacturing – WiNDR
#5 SeedBroadwind Heavy Fabrications – 140 Ton Navy Crane
#6 SeedBenShot – Aircraft Propeller Glasses
#7 SeedBRP US Inc. – Sea-Doo Switch
#8 SeedAstronautics Corporation of America – Badger Pro + Flight Display
#9 SeedPentenwell Industries LLC – Camp-Inn Travel Trailers
#10 SeedMEC Outdoors – 611 XP Clay Target Machine
#11 SeedKrier Foods – Jolly Good Soda
#12 SeedDrexel Building Supply – Off-Site Construction Residential Building
#13 SeedBayTek Entertainment – Skee-Ball
#14 SeedBrakebush Brothers Inc. – Brakebush Signature Crispy Fillet
#15 SeedAmerican Excelsior Co. – Power-Stop Archery Targets
#16 SeedNew Glarus Brewing Co. – Spotted Cow
List provided by WMC

The first round of the tournament will consist of eight head-to-head matchups that will determine the Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Individuals can begin voting on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9:30 a.m. and voting will conclude at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. To cast a ballot in all eight matchups, anyone can visit www.madeinwis.com.

“Wisconsin’s rich manufacturing heritage is recognized throughout the world, but it is the industry’s hardworking men and women who really shine,” said Jim Popp, Johnson Financial Group President & CEO. “The pride and passion manufacturing employees put into their craft every day is evident in Wisconsin-made products found around the world.”

