MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Sprecher Brewing Co. has joined the movement sweeping the nation – they have released a hard seltzer.

The WI Old Fashioned Press Hard Seltzer includes all the flavors, including bitters, orange, cherry, and bourbon.

Sprecher says the drink will be available in stores throughout Wisconsin soon, but if you can’t wait, they say it is available at the brewery in Milwaukee.