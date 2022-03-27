NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One local group is taking the phrase ‘spring cleaning’ to a whole new level.

On Saturday, the ‘Clean Up the Valley Kelly’ group held its first clean-up of the season.

The group operates in the Neenah area and focuses on picking up trash in parks, streets, and neighborhoods.

Local 5 got the chance to speak with the group’s founder, Kelly Behrmann, and learn what inspired her to start this up.

“I wanted to come here and clean it up because it was disgusting. We came to get my son from the gym last year and we drove back here just to see what it looked like and it was horrible,” said Behrmann.

Organizers added that in 2021 alone, they cleaned the area four times. Since then, the group shared that the littering has only gotten worse.

The group has plenty more ‘clean up’ days ahead of them in the coming weeks. They plan cleaning areas near Neenah Creek, Baldwin Park, and even around people’s homes in Neenah.