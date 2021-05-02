GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Spring’s in bloom at Green Bay Botanical Garden

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Spring flowers are popping up everywhere and covering the grounds of Green Bay Botanical Garden after a long winter. Now, the Green Bay Botanical Garden is inviting residents to enjoy the colorful display of flowers.

Green Bay Botanical Garden officials share that their annual Spring Blooms display is showcasing more than 300,000 bulbs throughout the month of May. This display is reportedly the largest spring display found throughout the state of Wisconsin.

“Our collection of over 100 magnolias also blooms around the same time as our spring bulb display, so there will be blossoms in the sky as well as on the ground,” says Mark Konlock, Director of Horticulture. “Our thousands of spring flowering perennials, shrubs and other trees will be at the party as well. Spring is truly a glorious time to visit your botanical garden!”

Officials are expecting peak bloom from mid-May through the end of the month. Residents looking to smell the roses can visit the Garden during its May hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

