Sprinkler system contains Appleton fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in machinery caused about $10,000 in Appleton early Tuesday morning.

Appleton Fire says it was dispatched to a business in the 2600 block of W. Second Street for a report of a water flow alarm shortly after 5 a.m.

While en route, fire crews were updated that there was smoke in the building and a suspected fire.

When crews arrived, Appleton Fire says they found a fire in a piece of machinery that had traveled through a duct to another room.

The automatic fire sprinkler system in the building was controlling the fire, according to Appleton Fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and turned off the sprinkler system.

No injuries were reported and the business will be able to open on Tuesday because of the properly functioning sprinkler and alarm systems.

Appleton fire says the cause of the fire is due to a process malfunction.

