GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire with capabilities of causing large-scale damage was extinguished thanks to a working sprinkler system on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post, Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the east side of Green Bay around 1:00 a.m. for a fire alarm activation inside a large building.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters conducted a primary search and found that a fire had occurred within the janitors room of the building.

The building’s sprinkler system had been activated and successfully extinguished the fire. Crews did note a light haze of smoke and confirmed extinguishment.

The cause of the fire was a battery-operated disinfecting spray “fogger” and thanks to the sprinkler system, it prevented further damage to the building.