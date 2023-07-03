MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews with the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue (NMFR) responded to the 1800 block of Novak Drive in Menasha for a report of a structure fire on Monday.

According to Assistant Chief Adam Dorn, firefighters arrived on the scene around 11:30 a.m. and found a trash pile on fire outside of the building and smoke inside the building.

Firefighters say that the building’s sprinkler system worked in containing the fire, with one sprinkler head activated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the trash that caught fire outside the building.

Garbage Fire in Menasha (Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue)

Garbage Fire in Menasha (Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue)

Garbage Fire in Menasha (Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue)

Garbage Fire in Menasha (Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue)

Additional crews arrived and confirmed that the fire did not extend to any other portions of the building or equipment inside. After the fire was put out, the sprinkler system was shut down, and officials are working on restoring the system.

NMFR says the fire appears to be accidental in nature, but investigators have been unable to determine a cause at this time.

Local 5 News will update this should any additional information become available.