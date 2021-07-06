Sputnikfest crash lands back in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- After a year traveling the cosmos, Sputnikfest will return to Earth at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc.

The festival will be held on Saturday, September 11, at the museum. This year, Sputnikfest will feature a brand new event for the whole family along with the traditional event’s attendees have come to love. Greg Vadney, Rahr-West Art Museum Director, is thrilled about the return of Sputnikfest. Saying, “we have re-tooled it to bring a fresh, fun experience to the Lakeshore.”

Another new addition to this year’s festival will be the Sputnikfest 5K Art Run/Walk among the public art murals in the downtown and waterfront area of Manitowoc. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best “out-of-this-world” costume to run or walk through the public art created by local artists.

That evening, Sputnikfest will also be hosting the first “Let Me Be Frank Productions” comedy performance inside the museum’s Ruth West Gallery.

Art Slam will also be teaming up with Sputnikfest for an onsite collision of art and sci-fi that will go on throughout the day. Accompanied by live music, costume contests for humans and pets, food trucks, and beverages that there will be something for everyone.

Sputnikfest is a commemoration of the 1962 crash landing of the Russian Sputnik IV spacecraft in the middle of North 8th Street in Manitowoc. With such a weird origin story, guests are guaranteed an out-of-this-world day of fun.

For additional information regarding Sputnikfest such as schedules, ordering tickets, and registering for the 5K checking out the City of Manitowoc’s website.