MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the top 5 ‘funkiest festivals’ to attend across the country, according to Reader’s Digest, took place in Manitowoc on Saturday.

Sputnikfest draws people from far and wide to celebrate and honor the 60th anniversary of the piece of the Sputnik landing in Manitowoc.

On September 5, 1962, a piece of the Russian space unit, Sputnik, crashed in the middle of the street on the corner of N. 8th Street and Park in Manitowoc.

Local 5 caught up with Mary Nordlie, who assisted law enforcement at the time with identifying the space debris, “This is wonderful to see everyone dressed up, and to see the museum and the people looking at the pieces in the museum. It was a wonderful feeling.”

The festival provided activities for all ages to enjoy, including a 5K art walk and run, live music, rocket building, and costume contests.