LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A disturbance about picking up tools at a job site in Lawrence lead to an Oconto Falls man allegedly hitting a coworker with his vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Matthew Loberger is facing three charges from the incident. On July 28, an officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was notified of a possible hit-and-run that caused a person to go to the hospital.

The victim told the officer that he was the one hit and not his vehicle. He said that he got into a disturbance with a co-worker, identified as Loberger.

On July 28, around 2 p.m., the victim said he was working at a job site in Lawrence and the workers were finishing up for the day. Loberger was reportedly told to pick up tools but left some laying around.

The victim then ‘yelled’ at Loberger that tools were still laying around. Loberger reportedly threw his hands up in the air and got into his car. He later got out and picked up more of the tools.

Two edgers that were right in front of the car were still left out, and the victim notified Loberger of this. Loberger then allegedly backed up to avoid the tools and then drove towards the victim with the car. He thought that Loberger was going to stop, so he didn’t move.

Loberger was believed to be driving around 15-20 mph and the victim said there was nowhere to go and he jumped right before he was hit. The victim was hit in his knee and his body landed on the hood of Loberger’s vehicle.

The victim ended up going to the hospital to get x-rays. The victim said that Loberger told him he had twisted iced tea in his vehicle. A different employee reportedly said he would not be surprised if Loberger was under the influence.

Since Loberger lived in Oconto Falls, authorities asked the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office to take him into custody. He was later transported to the Brown County Jail.

Loberger told authorities that he was slightly irritated because the victim was not his boss but told him what to do. He said that his vehicle touched the victim around his shins and he thought he could stop the vehicle before it the victim.

He also mentioned that the victim hit the hood of his car with the handle of a hammer. Loberger denied drinking any alcohol or smoking marijuana.

Loberger is charged with the following:

Second-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety Felony Up to ten years in prison

Hit and Run – Injury Felony Up to nine months in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison



Court records show that Loberger had his initial appearance in court on July 29, but no additional information was provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.