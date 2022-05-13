Squad car crashes into water after pavement gives way in Oconto County

MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deputy with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and his canine were uninjured after floodwaters caused the squad car to crash into the water.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook an incident involving a squad car crashing into the water. During the evening of May 12, a squad car driving on CTH A crashed into the water after the pavement gave way.

Floodwaters reportedly undermined a four-foot section of culvert pipe.

The deputy was able to get out of his car along with his canine. No injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy of Oconto County Sheriff’s Office

Officials wanted to thank citizens for staying away from affected areas. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.