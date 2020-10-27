Squad car damaged, Kaukauna Police looking for pursuit suspect

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kaukauna Police are asking for help locating a suspect following an early morning vehicle pursuit.

Authorities say officers attempted to stop a red Dodge Durango for having no plates on the vehicle at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was intially observed westbound on Dodge Street near Eagles Court. When Kaukauna Police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over and attempted to elude the officer.

The officer followed the vehicle, which eventually drove into the parking lot of the Kaukauna Gun Range. The vehicle then intentionally rammed the front of the pursuing squad car.

The vehicle then left the parking lot and continued westbound on Dodge Street.

Kaukauna Police say the officer was uninjured in the crash but the squad car was left disabled and unable to continue pursuit of the suspect vehicle.

The officer was able to identify that the suspect vehicle had a woman driving and a man as a passenger.

As the suspect vehicle was leaving the scene, a second Kaukauna Police officer that was responding to the scene observed the suspect vehicle driving toward him. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle.

The driver of the suspect vehicle again refused to stop and attempted to elude the officer. The officer pursued the vehicle and reported the vehicle was not obeying traffic signs and was driving in an erratic manner.

The officer pursued the vehicle for about 3 miles before deciding to terminate the pursuit due to the erratic driving of the operator of the Dodge Durango.

This case is under investigation by the Kaukauna Police Department. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Kaukauna Police Department at 920-766-6333.

