KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in southern Wisconsin is asking people to stop shooting guns in the air after an unoccupied police vehicle was hit by a bullet.

The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking people to stop shooting guns in the air. The department says a police vehicle was hit by gunfire while it was sitting by the police department.

Authorities say the bullet was likely fired into the air from ‘who knows where’ and fell from the sky.

The department asked people to stop shooting guns in the air because it can be deadly.

People, what goes up always comes down somewhere. STOP shooting guns in the air!!! Bullets falling from the sky are deadly! Kenosha Police Department

No additional information was provided.