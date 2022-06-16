APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Criminal Justice Training Center held a School Resource Officer Conference to discuss how school shootings can be prevented.

Former FBI agent and OP Overwatch Executive Director Dave Budz spoke to more than 200 law enforcement officers and school personnel. Budz demonstrated what measures were taken during the Parkland shooting in 2018 and what could have been done differently.

Budz suggests threat assessment teams as one solution to the issue: “If a child does present themselves as possibly a threat or has made a threat to the school, you have a team in place that can find out the legitimacy of that threat and how much of a threat it is.”

Communication is also key in stopping an attack before it happens.

“We’ve got to start having conversations [between] parents and school districts, realistic conversations where politics are removed from it. How do we protect the kids and support our law enforcement departments? How do we support the district so that they’re safe and protected from this?” Budz says.

For parents and school staff, the fear of a tragic event impacting their community and children is overwhelming, but school resource officers are prepared now more than ever to face the problem head on.

Jovanna Nedland, an SRO for the La Crosse school district says, “We have trainings in our departments often in order to help with that, and mentally preparing to know that you may have to stand between yourself and the bad guy.”