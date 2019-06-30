SS Badger dock improvements formally finish in Manitowoc

The SS Badger is ready for the summer season–this year and for many summers to come. A ribbon-cutting signaled the completion of the seawall and dock project in Manitowoc.

A long process is finally and formally over, though it needed many people to get on the same page.

“Michigan, Wisconsin, Manitowoc, and Ludington, the Federal government and also the SS Badger car ferry,” said Justin Nickels, mayor of Manitowoc.

It is an important cog in Manitowoc’s economic machine.

“Our econonomy and businesses on both sides of Wisconsin and Michigan rely on the Badger to ship product, so they don’t have to go through Chicago or up north,” he said.

The old seawall was more than seventy years old, surviving a lifetime of Wisconsin winters.

“We knew that it wasn’t going to last,” said Nickels. “That if we wanted the SS Badger to continue at this dock and into the future, we needed to do something larger.”

Several million dollars later, the bond between Manitowoc and Ludington has never been stronger.

“It just proves once again that the SS Badger is here to stay, hopefully longer than I’ll be alive,” said Nickels.

As far as the landscaping goes, the seed was just laid down and it should be finished within the next few weeks.