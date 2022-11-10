WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WFRV) – The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down of the big lake they called Gitche Gumee, that being Lake Superior.

It’s been 47 years since the SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank to the bottom of Lake Superior during a powerful storm in November.

At the time of its launch in 1958, the Edmund Fitzgerald was the biggest freighter in the Midwest, hauling iron ore around the Great Lakes.

On November 10, 1975, Captain Ernest M. McSorley, who had over 40 years of experience navigating the Great Lakes, was en route to Zug Island, Michigan from Superior, Wisconsin.

While the treacherous storm beamed down on the freighter, Captain McSorley, who was joined by another ship, the SS Arthur Anderson, got separated.

Coast guard officials said Tuesday, Nov. 11, 1975, that lifejackets and floating debris have been found near the last reported position of the great lakes freighter Edmund Fitzgerald which disappeared in a storm on lake superior on Monday. The Fitzgerald in a 1959 filephoto, with a crew of 28 to 30 men, was carrying a load of 26,216 tons of taconite pellets. (AP Photo) FILE – The largest and longest vessel ever built on the Great Lakes, the 729-foot ore carrier SS Edmund Fitzgerald, slides into the launching basin, on June 7, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan. Sailors who lost their lives in shipwrecks on the Great Lakes and Michigan waterways will be remembered at a historic church in downtown Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank on Nov. 10, 1975, in Lake Superior during a storm. (AP Photo, File)

Captain Jesse Cooper of the Arthur Anderson reached out to Captain McSorley at around 7:10 p.m., asking how the SS Edmund Fitzgerald was holding up, to which McSorley responded, “We’re holding our own.”

That would be the last time anyone heard from the 29-man crew on the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank at a later time.

All 29 men died as a result of the shipwreck, and the cause of the wreck will forever be a mystery lived through Gordon Lightfoot’s classic, The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Four days later, the freighter was found resting about 17 miles away from Whitefish Bay.

For more details on the SS Edmund Fitzgerald, you can visit the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum’s website here.