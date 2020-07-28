St. Brendan’s Inn hosting ‘Tuesday For A Cause’ as way to support local organizations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business is going above and beyond to help out other organizations and non-profits in the area.

St. Brendan’s Inn will be the host of their ‘Tuesday For A Cause’ event and you could say it’s going to the dogs! That’s because a percentage of restaurant sales from today will be donated to Lucky 7 Dog Rescue.

The give-back program got started during the pandemic as a way to not only spur business at the inn, but bring attention to some other local organizations as well. 10% of all restaurant sales from the day will be going toward Lucky 7 as part of the event.

As an added bonus, Lucky 7 will be at St. Brendan’s between 4 and 8 p.m. with a few furry friends in tow. Marking a great opportunity not only to adopt a four-legged friend but also to buy a nice cold pint.

Event organizers say they anticipate to host future ‘Tuesday For A Cause’ events. In the meantime, you can find more information about tonight’s event by heading over to the Facebook event page.

You can find more information about Lucky 7 by checking them out online right here or on their Facebook page.