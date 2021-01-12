St. Croix GOP refuses to remove ‘prepare for war’ post

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A local Republican group in northwestern Wisconsin is refusing to take down an online message urging conservatives to “prepare for war.”

The St. Croix County Republican Party’s website includes a message that reads “if you want peace, prepare for war.”

The state Republican Party asked the county group to take the message down but the county group has refused.

The county party’s chairman, John Kraft, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the message went up before right-wing extremists stormed the U.S.

Capitol on Wednesday and he can’t help what inferences Democrats draw from it. Gov. Tony Evers on Monday activated the National Guard to help protect the Wisconsin Capitol against possible threats.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco