St. Croix GOP refuses to remove ‘prepare for war’ post

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A local Republican group in northwestern Wisconsin is refusing to take down an online message urging conservatives to “prepare for war.”

The St. Croix County Republican Party’s website includes a message that reads “if you want peace, prepare for war.”

The state Republican Party asked the county group to take the message down but the county group has refused.

The county party’s chairman, John Kraft, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the message went up before right-wing extremists stormed the U.S.

Capitol on Wednesday and he can’t help what inferences Democrats draw from it. Gov. Tony Evers on Monday activated the National Guard to help protect the Wisconsin Capitol against possible threats.