St. Joe’s unveils new food distribution model in the Fox Valley

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) Those in need can now pick up their groceries at one of the largest food pantries in the Fox Valley, by simply driving.

Guests anxiously wait in their cars for St. Joe’s to open its new food distribution model.

Jeanne Kieffer, a St. Joe’s guest says, “A lot of people are going to get a lot of good stuff to eat and they don’t have to get out of their car and worry about anything.”

Monica Clare, St. Joe’s Food Pantry Exec. Director says, “What we saw once the pandemic happened was a decrease in numbers, people were afraid to come out.”

Now need has surpassed the fear of COVID-19 and so guests drive up to distribution windows for service.

Clare says, “It’s easy. It’s contactless but there’s still an opportunity for our volunteers to have that one one one contact with the clients.”

Inside volunteers stack bags of food onto a conveyor system, which is rolled up to a window and handed to guests.

Sarah McCrae, a St. Joe’s volunteer says, “This is a fantastic new system but honestly it’s our pleasure to serve.”

This center protects both those who serve and those who need, from Wisconsin’s extreme temperatures.

McCrae has endured much of Wisconsin’s weather fluctuations in her five years as a volunteer and says this center is welcomed. “Some days we’re hot some days we’re cold but every day was a joy to be here.”

This drive-up distribution model ensures guests are protected and leave only with the supplies.

Clare says, “We just want to be able to bring them back inside. Where they’d be safe from covid and where our clients could still be served.”

St. Joseph’s new food distribution area happened thanks to a $300,000 donation in work from Miron Construction Company.