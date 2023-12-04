GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After months of being temporarily closed due to staffing shortages, St. John’s Ministries is reopening its Women’s Shelter in Green Bay.

Officials have been able to address the staffing issues, giving women experiencing homelessness in Green Bay a safe, warm, and caring place for them to move forward.

“We are very excited to reopen the Women’s Shelter tonight,” St. John’s Ministries Executive Director Jesse Brunette said. “It was disheartening when I had to make the decision to consolidate shelter services to one location. I have had many conversations with female guests, and they understood the situation we faced. Those conversations were difficult, but I reassured them they would be welcomed at the Women’s Shelter soon. I am proud of our team and community for making today possible.”

Prior to the shelter season beginning on November 1, St. John’s Ministries had 25% of its shelter shifts unfilled. Since then, the St. John’s Ministries shelter team actively recruited, hired and trained the necessary staff needed to reopen the Women’s Shelter.

“While today is exciting, we are facing record numbers of individuals seeking shelter,” Brunette added. “The number of individuals showing up for overnight shelter is at a pace 19 percent higher than last year at this time. And last year was a record year. As we enter a time of severe cold weather, the new sobering reality for St. John’s Ministries is overcoming the growing costs of sheltering the larger number of adults who arrive at our doors. We need the community’s financial support, supplies, meals, and volunteer hours to adequately staff and provide shelter services and daytime resources. We would greatly appreciate any assistance the community can provide. Current conditions have created a dire need for shelter services, and we are committed to meeting that need.”

Last shelter season, St. John’s Ministries sheltered a record 605 individuals from November 1 through April 30. This season, those numbers are at a pace 19% higher than last year. Since November 1 this year, St. John’s Ministries has sheltered 253 individuals for a total of 3,475 bed nights.