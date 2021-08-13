St. John’s receives $21,591 donation from local businesses to help support homeless in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four local businesses joined forces to make a generous donation to St. John’s Homeless Shelter to help provide basic for those affected by homelessness in the Green Bay community.

According to St. Johns, after a month of fundraising, Capital Credit Union, along with three local businesses raised $21,591 in funds to help St. Johns’s support the area homeless with essential resources such as food, sleeping arrangments, mental health counseling, on-site medical care, services to help those seeking employment, and opportunities to increase one’s sense of self-worth through giving back.

Alexia Wood, St. John’s executive director shared, “We greatly appreciate the support of Capital Credit Union, Door Ventures, Bay Pest Solutions and Alberts Plastering for their generous support.”

Wood continued, “It is gratifying to know many local businesses in our community support our mission to provide dignity and worth to each person, while walking alongside them on their transition back to self-sufficiency.”