St. Joseph’s Food Program is a pillar in the Fox Valley for nearly 40 years

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Joseph’s Food Program never wants anyone to go hungry because they had to pay other bills, that’s why they have been serving the Fox Valley since 1982.

Monica Clare, the Executive Director of St. Joseph’s Food Program said, “Started as a food pantry, primarily serving families and individuals with weekly food needs. And we’ve expanded much beyond that now to also serving other organizations, school children.”

St. Joe’s has three morning distribution times throughout the week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and one evening time on Monday to help accommodate their clients.

“People can come here once a week to get food,” said Clare. “When they come they will always receive a nice selection of meat, milk, eggs, fresh produce and nonperishable items.”

Both the employees and clients of St Joe’s Food Program say it’s an important pillar in the community because it helps to fill the gaps in a kind and judgement free way.

“So by having the food program here they can come once a week and get those items that frees up their much needed funds to be able to do those other things,” said Clare.

Luis Navarrette, a client of the program said, “To me it’s important because my family is a big family so I come here every week to get some food. Now for other people it’s more important because they don’t make enough they are having a hard time.”

“The hardest thing in the world is to ask somebody for help when you’re already stressed out about falling on hard times and so we always want to be kind and compassionate,” said Clare.

If you are in need of food assistance you can visit St. Joseph’s website to learn more.

If you would like to donate your time as a volunteer you can learn more here and if you would like to donate money or food you can learn more here.